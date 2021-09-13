Move the Sticks: Week 1 big games, first impressions and rookie report card

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 1 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group discuss the Arizona Cardinals' dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. After that, the trio gives first impressions from the weekend. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookie starters based off their Week 1 performances. Following that, the trio looks at if the Atlanta Falcons made a mistake passing on a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett give their final thoughts from the weekend.
Published: Sep 13, 2021 at 04:38 PM
news
Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve
Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout Michael Gallup (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.
news
Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals
Tennessee's acquisition of Julio Jones was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap.