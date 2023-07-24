Move the Sticks: Value of the RB position; QB contracts

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 05:43 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, DJ shares some stories he got from former NFL head coach Tony Dungy on a recent cruise (3:28). Next, the guys look at a few QB contracts that could get done soon, while focusing on the impact it could have on those teams in terms of team building (19:24). Following that, the pair discuss the value of the running back position with the recent contract disputes by certain running backs across the league (26:00). To wrap up the show, the duo touch on DJ's first look articles on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, which offers an evaluation on both players (34:20).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

