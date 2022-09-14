Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 09:10 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos. Next, the pair discusses if the 49ers should panic with quarterback Trey Lance or not. After that, the duo focuses on a team that's playing unique, the Bills. Following that, the guys preview a few Week 2 matchups: the "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the Chargers versus Chiefs and also the Buccaneers versus Saints. To wrap up the show, the pair gives credit to Marshall for upsetting Notre Dame on Saturday.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

