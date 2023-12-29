Move the Sticks: Top WR draft prospects, College Football Playoff predictions, plus Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 05:33 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down the top wide receiver draft prospects (:29). Next, the pair give their predictions for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, as Michigan takes on Alabama and Washington faces off against Texas (15:13). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, servant leadership, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (20:47).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.
 
NOTE: timecodes approximate

