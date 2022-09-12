Move the Sticks: Top Week 1 Games, 8 surprises, standout rookies & favorite performances

Published: Sep 12, 2022 at 05:39 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 1 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group touch on their eight surprises from the week. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 1. Then, the guys recap the Saints vs Falcons rivalry game. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a huge upset in college football.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

