Move the Sticks: Top QB pressure percentages, Highest graded rookies & Bears vs. Commanders 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on the highest QB pressure percentages this season (:30). Next, the trio look at PFF's highest graded rookies and further break down some other rookies (8:00). After, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Bears and Commanders (14:51). To wrap up the show, the guys also preview the Jaguars versus the Bills game in London (18:45).