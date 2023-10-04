Move the Sticks: Top QB pressure percentages, Highest graded rookies & Bears vs. Commanders 'TNF' preview

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 02:47 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on the highest QB pressure percentages this season (:30). Next, the trio look at PFF's highest graded rookies and further break down some other rookies (8:00). After, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Bears and Commanders (14:51). To wrap up the show, the guys also preview the Jaguars versus the Bills game in London (18:45).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills from London exclusively on NFL Network

The 2023 NFL London Games continue with quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills facing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exclusively on NFL Network.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

After suffering a knee injury in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bears face the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."