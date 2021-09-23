Move The Sticks: Top get-off times, points vs. yards, Mario Cristobal on team building

Published: Sep 23, 2021 at 02:36 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking at the top get-off times for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Next, the duo analyze the top pressure percentages for 2021. After that, the guys have a discussion on points vs. yards. Then, Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal joins to talk about Oregon's culture, his team building philosophy, core traits needed for a quarterback and pass rusher, and much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL's top 10 backup quarterbacks in 2021: Where do Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke rank?

It's only Week 3, but a number of teams are already dealing with injuries at the game's most important position. With that in mind, Nick Shook ranks the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the NFL today.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

NFL COVID-19 Testing Results and Vaccination Rates: Sept. 5-18, 2021

news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Panthers over Texans; Buccaneers top Rams

Can Carolina improve to 3-0 against the Texans on 'Thursday Night Football'? Will the Matthew Stafford-led Rams topple the reigning champs at home? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW