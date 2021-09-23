Move The Sticks: Top get-off times, points vs. yards, Mario Cristobal on team building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by looking at the top get-off times for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Next, the duo analyze the top pressure percentages for 2021. After that, the guys have a discussion on points vs. yards. Then, Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal joins to talk about Oregon's culture, his team building philosophy, core traits needed for a quarterback and pass rusher, and much more.