Move the Sticks: Top college QBs, college coaches draft with Bruce Feldman

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman as he hits on the college football landscape. Specifically, the trio discusses some takeaways from the Manning Passing Academy (7:01), the Pac-12 quarterbacks (13:15), expectations for schools like Michigan and Florida State (21:33), a college football coaches draft (36:51), and much more.