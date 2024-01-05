Move the Sticks: Top CB draft prospects, CFP National Championship picks & Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down the top cornerback draft prospects (1:58). Next, the pair give their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship, as Washington takes on Michigan (17:53). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, "purpose driven," as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (20:49).