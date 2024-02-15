Move the Sticks: Top 5 draft prospects by position 1.0, plus AFC East foundational building blocks

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys go through Bucky's top five draft prospects by position 1.0 article. Find out Bucky's 1-5 rankings on the top college quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. First, the pair goes through Bucky's rankings on the offensive positions (3:56) and after, the defensive positions (21:56). For the rest of the show, the duo looks at every AFC East team and break down the team building blocks and championship foundations for each team in the division with help from the NFL Research team (33:25).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.