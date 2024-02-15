 Skip to main content
Advertising

Move the Sticks: Top 5 draft prospects by position 1.0, plus AFC East foundational building blocks

Published: Feb 15, 2024 at 03:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys go through Bucky's top five draft prospects by position 1.0 article. Find out Bucky's 1-5 rankings on the top college quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. First, the pair goes through Bucky's rankings on the offensive positions (3:56) and after, the defensive positions (21:56). For the rest of the show, the duo looks at every AFC East team and break down the team building blocks and championship foundations for each team in the division with help from the NFL Research team (33:25).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dalton Kincaid shines for Bills; mixed bag for Dolphins

The Bills and Patriots received solid contributions from their early selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' haul was a mixed bag. Chad Reuter grades each rookie class in the AFC East.
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.