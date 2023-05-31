Move the Sticks: Top 10 WR draft + hits & misses from the 2018 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys focus on 7-on-7 teams in high school football and how it's changed from being run by high schools to being run by clubs (:26). Next, the duo continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 wide receiver draft, where they each pick five wide receivers in the NFL (13:12). To wrap up the show, the pair do a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2018 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (30:36).