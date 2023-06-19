Move the Sticks: Top 10 safety draft; offenses, defenses that will make the biggest jump in 2023

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys defend their take on Sauce Gardner being the top cornerback in the NFL from their previous top 10 cornerback draft (1:30). After that, the pair pick which offenses (7:19) and defenses (23:48) in the NFL will make the biggest jump in 2023. For the rest of the show, the duo finish off their summer series, as they do a top 10 safety draft, where they each pick five safeties in the NFL (34:25).