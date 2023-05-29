Move the Sticks: Top 10 RB draft + lessons learned from the Heat-Celtics series

Published: May 29, 2023 at 04:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the lessons they've learned from the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics' NBA playoff series (1:38). Next, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 running back draft, where they each pick five running backs in the NFL (18:18). To wrap up the show, the duo do a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2017 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (34:32).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

