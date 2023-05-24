Move the Sticks: Top 10 QB draft; Hits, misses from the 2016 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys go through the edge rushers that have the top get offs in the league (4:02). Next, the pair introduce a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 quarterback draft, where they each pick 5 quarterbacks in the NFL (16:22). To wrap up the show, the duo do a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2016 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (39:27).