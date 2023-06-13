Move the Sticks: Top 10 LB draft; draft study on non-Power Five conference players

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA championship and give teams that are the NFL's version of the Nuggets (:11). After that, the duo go through a draft study which looks at top 10 picks from non-Power 5 conferences since the 2013 NFL Draft and determine if we will see less players drafted from these schools in college football currently (10:28). Next, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 linebacker draft, where they each pick 5 linebackers in the NFL (24:29). To wrap up the show, DJ tells a funny fishing story (37:39).