Move the Sticks: Top 10 edge rusher draft; hits & misses from 2020 NFL Draft

Published: Jun 07, 2023 at 12:17 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on innovations in baseball that could translate to the NFL (3:25). Next, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 edge rusher draft, where they each pick five edge rushers in the NFL (19:35). To wrap up the show, the duo do a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2020 NFL Draft, where D.J. discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (34:28).

