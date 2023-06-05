Move the Sticks: Top 10 defensive tackle draft; 2019 NFL Draft's hits and misses

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give their takeaways from the article on Aaron Rodgers by The Athletic (6:25). Next, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 defensive tackle draft, where they each pick 5 defensive tackles in the NFL (15:14). To wrap up the show, the duo do a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2019 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (28:30).