Move the Sticks: TNF preview, Dolphins vs. Chiefs look ahead & battle for AFC No. 7 seed 

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys look at the battle for the No. 7 seed in the AFC and further discuss which teams can potentially get that final playoff spot (:10). Next, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Titans and Steelers (5:31). To wrap up the show, the duo give their predictions for the Dolphins versus Chiefs game in Germany (9:26).