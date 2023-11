Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Cowboys (:16). Following that, the trio look at the best value free agents from the 2023 offseason (5:21). To wrap up the show, the crew discuss how the Broncos defense has turned around their season (10:28).