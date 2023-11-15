Move the Sticks: TNF preview, AFC playoff picture & players with most consecutive games with a sack

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens (:16). Following that, the trio look at the AFC playoff picture, including a discussion on which team is the most vulnerable division leader (6:07). To wrap up the show, the crew analyze two players who have the most consecutive games with a sack (11:39).