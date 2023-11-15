Move the Sticks: TNF preview, AFC playoff picture & players with most consecutive games with a sack

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens (:16). Following that, the trio look at the AFC playoff picture, including a discussion on which team is the most vulnerable division leader (6:07). To wrap up the show, the crew analyze two players who have the most consecutive games with a sack (11:39).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 11

Can you play both Ds in a battle between AFC East rivals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 11

Is Matt Prater back into stud territory with the return of Kyler Murray? Is Brandon Aubrey moving in the opposite direction with the Cowboys scoring touchdowns at will? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 11

Has the tight end landscape changed with youngsters like Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride at the forefront? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 11 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 11

Which team has THREE wideouts poised to produce this week? Has the pendulum swung back on Panthers veteran Adam Thielen? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 11 of the NFL fantasy football season.