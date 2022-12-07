Move the Sticks: Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, Colorado hires Deion Sanders as head coach

Published: Dec 06, 2022 at 08:44 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Titans firing their general manager, Jon Robinson. Next, the duo breaks down the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and Buccaneers. Then, the pair discusses Colorado hiring Deion Sanders as its next head coach. To wrap up the show, the guys talk to San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller at the MLB Winter Meetings about building your team with a championship standard.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

