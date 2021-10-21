Move The Sticks: Thursday Night Football Preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by discussing Appalachian State's upset victory over Coastal Carolina. Next, the duo look at potential landing spots for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ if he is traded and also give their thoughts on his value. Then, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves playoff series.

