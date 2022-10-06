Move the Sticks: Third-year players taking a stride & what to expect in Kenny Pickett's first start

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 03:41 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss two third-year players that are taking a stride. Next, the pair look at a team that's doing something unique, the Dallas Cowboys. After that, the duo look at what to expect from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in his first start vs. the Bills in Week 5. To wrap up the show, the guys preview the James Madison University at Arkansas State game this weekend.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

