Move the Sticks: The Fantasy Footballers' Jason Moore previews prospects & NFL+ draft special

Bucky Brooks is back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks with guest Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers throughout the show. Jason Moore joins to discuss the prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft that have a lot of fantasy football hype. He ranks the top quarterbacks in the draft from a fantasy perspective, a draft prospect that would be a perfect fit for a specific team, fantasy gems outside the first round, and much more. Be sure to check out The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special which will air exclusively on NFL+ following the conclusion of the first round of the draft.