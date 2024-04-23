 Skip to main content
Advertising

Move the Sticks: The Fantasy Footballers' Jason Moore previews prospects & NFL+ draft special

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 05:29 PM

Bucky Brooks is back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks with guest Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers throughout the show. Jason Moore joins to discuss the prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft that have a lot of fantasy football hype. He ranks the top quarterbacks in the draft from a fantasy perspective, a draft prospect that would be a perfect fit for a specific team, fantasy gems outside the first round, and much more. Be sure to check out The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special which will air exclusively on NFL+ following the conclusion of the first round of the draft.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Broncos pick up CB Pat Surtain II's fifth-year option

Denver has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

GM Ryan Poles: Tune in on Thursday to see who Bears pick No. 1 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles played it cool on Tuesday regarding who his team will select No. 1 overall to begin the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Washington Commanders appear likely to stay put and pick at No. 2, while the New England Patriots seem more open to trading down from No. 3 if the perfect trade package is presented.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.