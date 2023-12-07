Move the Sticks: The Athletic article on Panthers' dysfunction, most impactful rookies in Week 13 & Eagles vs. Cowboys preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to The Athletic article on the Panthers' dysfunction (4:17). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 13 (17:58). Following that, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Eagles vs. Cowboys (20:43). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, tenacity, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (25:38).