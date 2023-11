Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys preview the three Thanksgiving Day NFL games, the Packers at Lions (1:05), Commanders at Cowboys (3:26) and 49ers at Seahawks (6:37). For the rest of the show, the trio focus on the defensive fronts of the top contenders in the AFC and NFC (9:53).