Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Vikings, Colts, Cowboys training camps

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 03:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, DJ talks about what he discussed with Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the team's training camp (4:21). Next, Bucky talks about what he learned while covering the Vikings training camp and gives a few players that stood out (6:53). Following that, DJ gives his takeaways from the Colts' training camp (16:31) and the guys also react to the news of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the team (20:44). To wrap up the show, DJ hits on what he learned from covering the Cowboys training camp (30:53).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

