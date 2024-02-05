 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, plus Hiring News

Published: Feb 05, 2024 at 04:39 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, as the guys have returned from covering their college all-star games. To start off, Bucky gives his overall takeaways from the East-West Shrine Bowl and gives some players he liked (1:09). After, DJ discusses his takeaways from the Senior Bowl and breaks down a few players from the game (6:15). For the rest of the show, the pair go through recent coaching and general manager hirings around the league (21:27).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

