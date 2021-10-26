Move The Sticks: Takeaways from Saints vs. Seahawks; Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy joins

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 05:08 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by giving their takeaways from the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game, while also analyzing the Seahawks roster. Then, Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, joins as he discusses the top college quarterbacks, which position group in the upcoming draft class is stacked, previews potential players who could be in the Senior Bowl, and much more. To wrap up the show, the pair build off of comments from the President of Baseball Operations for the San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi, about getting better each year and finding guys who are coming off a down year or signing misused players.

