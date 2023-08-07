Move the Sticks: Takeaways from 49ers, Eagles, Steelers training camps

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Oregon and Washington going from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, which is expected to happen for the 2024 season (2:01). Then, Bucky talks about what he learned while covering 49ers training camp (11:22). Next, DJ gives his takeaways from Eagles training camp (16:45). Following that, DJ hits on his time at Steelers training camp, including how head coach Mike Tomlin creates a competitive atmosphere during practice (24:55). To wrap up the show, the pair discuss the benefits of teams that go off to training camp (33:11).