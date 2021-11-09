Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Bears-Steelers, Slowing Down the Cowboys & Difficulty of Facing Big RBs

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 03:09 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game and the duo also evaluate Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿' performance. Next, the pair look at what the Denver Broncos did to slow down the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend. After that, the guys joke around about the attention Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is getting after returning from injury. To wrap up the show, the duo discuss the difficulty of tackling big running backs, while doing a deep dive on the division leaders and the size of their running backs.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW