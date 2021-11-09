Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Bears-Steelers, Slowing Down the Cowboys & Difficulty of Facing Big RBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game and the duo also evaluate Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿' performance. Next, the pair look at what the Denver Broncos did to slow down the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend. After that, the guys joke around about the attention Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is getting after returning from injury. To wrap up the show, the duo discuss the difficulty of tackling big running backs, while doing a deep dive on the division leaders and the size of their running backs.