Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVIII recap

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 04:03 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, where the guys recap Super Bowl LVIII as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. To start off, the guys discuss how the Chiefs are similar to the classic Tom Brady Patriots teams. After, the duo break down the game, including how well prepared the Chiefs were and emphasizing Patrick Mahomes' incredible performance. In addition, the pair look at how tough the Chiefs playoff journey was this season and discuss what roster decisions the team could face this offseason. To wrap up the show, the guys give their takeaways on the 49ers and hit on what the team can do this offseason to keep improving.

