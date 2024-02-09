 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVIII preview; 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class review

Published: Feb 09, 2024

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 inductees and share stories of scouting and playing with some of the players (1:51). Next, the duo discuss 5 teams picking outside the top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft that could trade up into the top three for a quarterback (14:20). For the rest of the show, the pair preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs by breaking down who has the edge at each position group (26:49).

