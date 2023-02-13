Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII recap

Published: Feb 13, 2023 at 01:42 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, where the guys recap Super Bowl LVII as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. To start off, the duo look at the Eagles and Jalen Hurts' impressive performance. Next, the pair discuss the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes' big game, in addition to a late flag in the fourth quarter which helped the Chiefs wind down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal. For the rest of the show, the guys discuss if the Chiefs should be the favorite in the AFC going into the next season and if the Eagles should be the favorite in the NFC.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

