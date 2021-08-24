Move The Sticks: Super Bowl Contenders Draft

Published: Aug 24, 2021 at 02:38 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints game, with a focus on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Saints defense. Next, the pair do a breakdown of the first-round rookie quarterbacks after Preseason Week 2. To wrap up the show, the duo pick their top 10 Super Bowl contenders by doing a 1-10 draft.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

