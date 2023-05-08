Move the Sticks: Strongest position groups in each division

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the Colts' philosophy of traits-based scouting when it comes to the draft (6:43). For the rest of the episode, the pair highlight one team in each division which added to an already loaded position group through the draft. See which teams and position groups the duo picked in the AFC East (23:25), AFC North (28:39), AFC South (30:33), AFC West (32:08), NFC East (35:05), NFC North (36:57), NFC South (39:42), and NFC West (40:57).