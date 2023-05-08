Move the Sticks: Strongest position groups in each division

Published: May 08, 2023 at 05:49 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the Colts' philosophy of traits-based scouting when it comes to the draft (6:43). For the rest of the episode, the pair highlight one team in each division which added to an already loaded position group through the draft. See which teams and position groups the duo picked in the AFC East (23:25), AFC North (28:39), AFC South (30:33), AFC West (32:08), NFC East (35:05), NFC North (36:57), NFC South (39:42), and NFC West (40:57).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

news

Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per a source. This will mark Jackson's 14th NFL season, and fifth with Denver.

news

2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS to be released on Thursday, May 11

The National Football League on Monday announced that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

