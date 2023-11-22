Move the Sticks: Steelers fire OC Matt Canada, MNF recap, AFC & NFC playoff pictures, Week 12 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of the Steelers firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada (:27). Next, the crew recaps the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Chiefs (7:03). Following that, the trio breaks down the AFC and NFC playoff pictures, with a focus on the teams in the hunt for a playoff spot (14:14). To wrap up the show, the guys break down the results of their Week 11 rookie draft and do a Week 12 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (22:42).