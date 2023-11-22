Move the Sticks: Steelers fire OC Matt Canada, MNF recap, AFC & NFC playoff pictures, Week 12 rookie draft

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 08:21 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of the Steelers firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada (:27). Next, the crew recaps the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Chiefs (7:03). Following that, the trio breaks down the AFC and NFC playoff pictures, with a focus on the teams in the hunt for a playoff spot (14:14). To wrap up the show, the guys break down the results of their Week 11 rookie draft and do a Week 12 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (22:42).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

As we head down the back stretch of the 2023 NFL season, which quarterbacks have the most to prove? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals, including a rookie, a journeyman and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Who ranks No. 1?
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has 'some personal guilt' over Zach Wilson's benching

The New York Jets have finally moved on from Zach Wilson, electing to hand the reins to Tim Boyle for the team's Black Friday tilt against the Dolphins. It's a move Aaron Rodgers feels some guilt over.