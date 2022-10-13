Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the shift of offense to defense as the NFL is on track for its worst offensive season in five years. Next, the pair discuss the layup touchdown leaders, which are defined by inside three-yard line touchdown passes. Then, the duo break down the battle of the Bills and Chiefs offenses in their Week 6 matchup. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on the top 5 sack leaders this season.