Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Mobile, Alabama as the guys are covering the 2024 Senior Bowl. To start off the show, the guys talk about their scouting process and how they write scouting reports. Next, the pair give standout players from Senior Bowl practices (14:44). To wrap up the show, DJ hits on a few players from his top 50 prospects 1.0 article (26:00).