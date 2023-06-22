Move the Sticks: Second-year offensive, defensive teams; Washington QB Michael Penix 

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who reflects on this past season, hits on what makes a great QB, discusses what a successful season would be for Washington in 2023, and much more (2:09). After that, DJ and Bucky react to Joel Klatt's interview with Alabama head football coach Nick Saban (18:45). For the rest of the show, Bucky makes a team made up of 11 second-year players on offense (22:59) and DJ does the same to make up a second-year defensive team (25:44).

