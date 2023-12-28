Move the Sticks: Russell Wilson benched, most impactful rookies in Week 16, plus Dolphins vs. Ravens preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the Denver Broncos benching their quarterback Russell Wilson (1:50). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 16 (12:43). To wrap up the show, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Dolphins vs. Ravens (18:01).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.