Move the Sticks: Rookies to watch in preseason, social media's impact on training camp

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 05:12 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the role of social media now versus when they were scouts, especially with how much access teams are giving during training camps and the implications it can have on players (1:49). Next, the pair plays a game around the questions that have popped up due to social media in relation to training camps (11:35). Then, Bucky hits on the rookies he can't wait to watch in preseason and training camp (21:44). To wrap up the show, DJ gives a quick prediction for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Thursday between the Jets and Browns (26:52).

