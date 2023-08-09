Move the Sticks: Rookie QBs; North Carolina QB Drake Maye joins

Published: Aug 09, 2023 at 12:48 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss what they're looking for in preseason from the rookie quarterbacks (1:44). For the rest of the show, the pair are joined by North Carolina QB Drake Maye as he discusses his leadership style, the goals for the North Carolina offense this season, what he learned last season, the toughest environments he's played in, his athletic family, shares some North Carolina stories with Bucky, and much more (11:41).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

