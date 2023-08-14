Move the Sticks: Rookie QB performances from Preseason Week 1, Manning Passing Academy takeaways

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Off the top, the guys hit on Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke's plays against the Cowboys. After, the pair break down the rookie quarterback performances from Preseason Week 1 (4:08). Next, the duo touch on some other standout players from the Jaguars versus Cowboys and Chargers versus Rams games (17:18). For the rest of the show, Rhett discusses his takeaways from the Manning Passing Academy from this summer, including what he saw from some of the top college quarterbacks (23:53).