Move the Sticks: Reviewing dominant performance from Cowboys' defense; Vikings-Eagles 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down the Cowboys' defense after their dominant performance against the Giants in Week 1, with an emphasis on the team's pressure percentage (:35). Next, the trio focus on an edge rusher that stood out in Week 1 (6:30). To wrap up the show, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Vikings and Eagles (9:27).