Move the Sticks: Reviewing dominant performance from Cowboys' defense; Vikings-Eagles 'TNF' preview

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down the Cowboys' defense after their dominant performance against the Giants in Week 1, with an emphasis on the team's pressure percentage (:35). Next, the trio focus on an edge rusher that stood out in Week 1 (6:30). To wrap up the show, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Vikings and Eagles (9:27).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

With trade talks for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor expected to resume, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the league's top 15 RBs.
news

Trade Value Chart semana 2 

La mejor herramienta para evaluar y conseguir Trades ganadores en Fantasy