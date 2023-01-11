Move the Sticks: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables joins to discuss the Oklahoma players that accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.