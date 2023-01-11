Move the Sticks: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show

Published: Jan 10, 2023 at 08:31 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables joins to discuss the Oklahoma players that accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: 'No,' Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy's job is not at stake vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did his darndest Tuesday to stop any rumors about his head coach's job security, as he was rather adamant that Mike McCarthy's job was not in jeopardy on Monday against the Buccaneers.

news

2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Eric Edholm highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: I never really deemed Jared Goff a bridge QB

General manager Brad Holmes reflected on the Lions 2022 season with quarterback Jared Goff and said he thinks Goff "has proven (to) everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us."

news

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. Which player earns the No. 1 spot?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE