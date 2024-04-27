Move the Sticks: Recapping Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap all the action from the second and third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on their favorite overall Day 2 picks (:55) and also the teams they thought had the best night (4:10). Next, the duo discuss how the first linebacker, running back and safety of the draft came off the board on three consecutive picks in the second round (9:03). After that, the duo give their biggest steals from Day 2 (10:46). To wrap up the show, the guys look at the best available players remaining heading into Day 3 (12:18).