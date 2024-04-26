 Skip to main content
Advertising

Move the Sticks: Recapping Day 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 26, 2024 at 01:42 AM

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap all the action from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the pair go through the quarterbacks picked in the first round, biggest surprises, Day 1 winners and more. Specifically, to start off, the duo hit on the six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks, with a focus on the Falcons taking Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with their 8th overall pick (1:50). Later, the guys look at some teams that had intriguing picks including the 49ers, Chiefs and Panthers (7:25). Next, the duo give Day 1 winners (11:02) and to wrap up the show, look at the biggest surprises of the night (12:22).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

QBs were flying off the board on Thursday -- but Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't have to overpay to land his. Jeffri Chadiha breaks down winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five biggest takeaways from Giants', Jets' first-round decisions

The Giants and Jets eschewed flashy picks for solid ones in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, putting themselves in better position to reverse last season's woes. Judy Battista provides five takeaways from the New York clubs' drafts so far.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers among Day 1's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft -- including two cornerbacks selected in the 20s.