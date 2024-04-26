Move the Sticks: Recapping Day 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap all the action from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the pair go through the quarterbacks picked in the first round, biggest surprises, Day 1 winners and more. Specifically, to start off, the duo hit on the six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks, with a focus on the Falcons taking Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with their 8th overall pick (1:50). Later, the guys look at some teams that had intriguing picks including the 49ers, Chiefs and Panthers (7:25). Next, the duo give Day 1 winners (11:02) and to wrap up the show, look at the biggest surprises of the night (12:22).