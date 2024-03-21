Move the Sticks: Recapping Caleb Williams' Pro Day; Bucky Brooks' Top 5 draft prospects by position 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down USC QB Caleb Williams' Pro Day and also tell pro day stories from their scouting days (1:10). Next, the pair react to the Jets signing wide receiver Mike Williams (10:34). For the rest of the show, the duo go through Bucky's top 5 draft prospects by position 2.0 article (16:27). Find out Bucky's 1-5 rankings on the top college quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.