Move the Sticks: Rebuilding the Panthers & DJ's top 25 rookies at midseason

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys rebuild the Panthers and explain how the team can improve in the future through the draft and free agency. Next, the pair look at Bucky's top 5 playmaker groups in the NFL. After that, the duo hit on some of the names on DJ's list of the top 25 rookies at midseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss two college running backs that the public should watch out for.