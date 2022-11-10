Move the Sticks: Rebuilding the Panthers & DJ's top 25 rookies at midseason

Published: Nov 10, 2022 at 05:38 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys rebuild the Panthers and explain how the team can improve in the future through the draft and free agency. Next, the pair look at Bucky's top 5 playmaker groups in the NFL. After that, the duo hit on some of the names on DJ's list of the top 25 rookies at midseason. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss two college running backs that the public should watch out for.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Goggle Podcasts

Related Content

news

Washington DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

The attorney general for the District of Columbia said Thursday his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says he's 'frustrated' after returning to practice

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is back with Houston after sitting out last week's practices and game. Cooks discussed his feelings on not being traded by this year's deadline and playing on a 'rebuilding' team.

news

RB Index, Week 10: Jets' Michael Carter among NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four NFL running backs poised for a second-half breakout. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 players at the position right now.

news

Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE